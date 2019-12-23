Live Now
MPD: Monroe woman accused of spitting on police deputy

MONROE, La. – (12/23/19) The Monroe Police Department has arrested a woman for alleged battery following a check-in for a harassment complaint.

Deputies say they have arrested Erica George of Monroe after she allegedly spit on an officer investigating a harassment complaint.

After arriving on scene, investigators say George turned around and spit in a deputy’s face. The deputy stated he proceeded towards George to place her under arrest and she snatched her arm from him and began hitting the officer.

Officials say they were able to place George under arrest and on the way to St. Francis, George spit on the deputy again through the cage of the cruiser.

The arresting deputy states he pulled over and opened the door to tell George to stop spitting on him and George allegedly spit on the deputy again.

George was then transported to St. Francis for blood work.

Erica Dorsey George was arrested for 4 felony counts of battery of a police officer and 1 felony count of resisting a police officer with force or violence.

