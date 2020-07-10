Morgan City man arrested for allegedly setting house, vehicle on fire

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man was arrested after State Fire Marshal’s investigators say he set fire to his family’s home, which in turn caught a relative’s vehicle on fire.

Jeramie Toups, 39, was booked into the St. Mary Detention Center on one count of simple arson. The fire happened in the afternoon hours of July 8 in the 100 block of Terrebonne St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies say Toups, a resident of the home, was sitting in a chair in the backyard watching the fire. He admitted to police that he set the fire and was taken into custody.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the living room. Toups said he set the fire after damaging the inside of the home following an argument with his relatives.