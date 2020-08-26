Molotov cocktail thrown overnight at Courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Courthouse Security officers got a big surprise when the opened doors for business at the Caddo Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning – a failed Molotov cocktail thrown overnight, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The incendiary device was found at the Milam street entrance, meaning the unidentified suspect who threw it either had a rocket arm or climbed a whole lot of stairs.

The device consisted of a glass bottle, rag, and flammable liquid. But, though it appeared the rag caught fire, it did not ignite the contents of the bottle, aborting the mission.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Fire Department are investigating the incident, and CPSO detectives are now reviewing surveillance video at the courthouse for more information. Also, the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms’ New Orleans Field Division has now thrown its hat into the ring and is assisting in the investigation.