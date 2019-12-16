Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mobile home destroyed by possible tornado in Webster Parish

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159 late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159 late Monday morning.

The family that lives in the home on Angi Road was not there at the time. The family dog escaped unharmed. The area is about 20 minutes north of Minden.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the storm.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport is sending a crew out to parts of that area to survey for storm damage, particularly between Minden and Dykesville along Hwy 159. Details on what they find are expected to be released Monday evening.

Storms destroyed a mobile home on Angi Road in Webster Parish Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories