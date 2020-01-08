Live Now
LSU responds to online petition to cancel classes for the National Championship game

Louisiana News

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – LSU administration is responding to an online petition to cancel classes for the National Championship game.

The petition, titled “Cancel School for the National Championship,” was created by Anna Rabalais over the weekend.

LSU student Jasmine Mungai said she signed the petition.

“It might help. It might be that small chance. You know?” said Mungai.

“I think we deserve to have class off just to celebrate since many people are going to be going to the game anyway so it’s gonna eat into their class time,” said Andrew Shea.

Part of the petition reads “The student body has brought a “roar” to every game this year to pump up the team.” It goes on to read, “For this reason, Louisiana State University should cancel school on Monday, January 13th, and Tuesday, January 14th, in order to better cheer on the tigers victory in New Orleans. 

“LSU will begin the spring semester as scheduled on January 13th. Students may contact individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance.”

Ernie Ballard III
Media Relations Director  
Division of Strategic Communications
Louisiana State University

Classes started Wednesday at Clemson. Students there are also hoping classes are canceled for the game.

“Our academic schedule has not been altered.”

Joe Galbraith
Associate VP for Strategic Communications
Clemson University

To sign the petition or read the full reason for its creation, click here.

