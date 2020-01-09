Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSP: Alabama man arrested following high-speed pursuit through West Monroe, Monroe

Louisiana News

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. – (1/9/20) Louisiana State Police have arrested an Alabama man following a high speed pursuit on Interstate 20.

Authorities say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the driver, Evan Hannah, was clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.

State Police say Hannah then took exit 107 and proceeded to speed up. While traveling south on Camp Road, Hannah reached speeds of over 90 mph.

Authorities say Hannah led units on a pursuit that eventually crossed over the Louisville Bridge into Monroe.

State Police claim that Hannah ignored multiple stop signs, red lights, and one way signs. Police say the pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Bres Avenue.

Authorities also noted that Hannah was not wearing a seat belt.

Evan Hannah was taken into custody without incident. Following Hannah’s arrest, State Police say they found 5 containers with approximately 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana inside.

After running the information on Hannah’s vehicle, Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from California and the license plate was from an SUV from Texas.

Evan hannah has been booked into OCC on a $1,200 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories