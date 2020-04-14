Louisiana’s upcoming elections postponed by several weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that pushes Louisiana’s upcoming elections back by three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Presidential Preference Primary election has been rescheduled from June 20 to July 11. The municipal general election scheduled for July 25 has been moved to August 15.
To read the full proclamation, click here.
