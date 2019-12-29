Louisiana stocking rainbow trout in 13 ponds statewide

This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana will be stocking 1- to 2-pound rainbow trout in 13 ponds statewide during January, for kids and grownups to catch.

It’s part of the Get Out and Fish! program put on by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

The department put thousands of channel catfish into the ponds during the fall.

The current community fishing locations are:

Girard Park – Lafayette, LA

BREC’s Burbank Park – Baton Rouge, LA

Kiroli Park – West Monroe, LA

Turner’s Pond – Minden, LA

William T. Polk City Park Pond – Vidalia, LA

Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond – Ragley, LA

Grambling City Park Pond – Grambling, LA

Southside Regional Park – Fabacher Field – Youngsville, LA

Elmore D. Mayfield Park – Ruston, LA

Sidney Hutchinson Park – Walker, LA

Zemurray Park – Hammond, LA

Joe Brown Park – New Orleans, LA

I-10 Park – Jennings, LA