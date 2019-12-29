Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Louisiana stocking rainbow trout in 13 ponds statewide

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana will be stocking 1- to 2-pound rainbow trout in 13 ponds statewide during January, for kids and grownups to catch. 

It’s part of the Get Out and Fish! program put on by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. 

The department put thousands of channel catfish into the ponds during the fall. 

The current community fishing locations are:

Girard Park – Lafayette, LA

BREC’s Burbank Park – Baton Rouge, LA

Kiroli Park – West Monroe, LA

Turner’s Pond – Minden, LA

William T. Polk City Park Pond – Vidalia, LA

Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond – Ragley, LA

Grambling City Park Pond – Grambling, LA

Southside Regional Park – Fabacher Field – Youngsville, LA    

Elmore D. Mayfield Park – Ruston, LA

Sidney Hutchinson Park – Walker, LA

Zemurray Park – Hammond, LA

Joe Brown Park – New Orleans, LA

I-10 Park – Jennings, LA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories