Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards $2.5M in energy-efficiency grants in NWLA

Louisiana News

by: Jade Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded to local governments and public institutions in Northwest Louisiana to promote energy efficiency.

This is the second year the grants have been awarded. They will fund the installation of high-efficiency LED lights on streets and buildings of universities, libraries, school systems, municipal governments and other public bodies.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell announced the awards Monday morning.

“By saving electricity, it saves them (taxpayers) money. LED lighting is the future and I am proud to be apart of it. I am proud to be a part of energy efficiency,” said Campbell.

The recipients of Campbell’s 2019 efficiency grants for Northwest Louisiana public institutions are:

  • Northwest Louisiana Technical College, Mansfield campus, $76,719
  • City of Bossier, Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, $354,906
  • Louisiana State University Shreveport, $500,000
  • The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, $217,452
  • Southern University at Shreveport, $367,225
  • Shreveport Memorial Library $500,000
  • Town of Homer, $150,369
  • Claiborne Parish School Board, $300,000
  • Claiborne Parish Police Jury, $62,380

The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their electricity consumption across Louisiana. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.

Funding for the program comes from a surcharge on electric bills paid by cities, parishes and other political subdivisions.

Campbell says he plans for a third round of grants in his office next year. the deadline for these third-year grant applications is March 1, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories