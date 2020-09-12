Louisiana native to begin touring country to promote new film at drive-in movie theaters

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Baton Rouge native Aaron Williams always had a passion for film making.

After years of working in the TV-industry and co-producing some of the hottest films in Hollywood, he finally mustered up the courage to leave his day job and take a leap of faith.

Although he did not have the budget to create what he originally wanted, he made it work and now he’s touring across the country to showcase his new film “The Perfect Mate.”

“I really wanted to do action, but I didn’t have a million dollars so the best way to do it was to take a comedy and just put my guy in crazy situations, where like he gets trapped in the bathroom. I wanted what I call a bunch of nearness where like he gets trapped in the bathroom trying to escape out of the bed with Jackee Harry. He jumps out og the window and gets kicked by a kid. It’s a bunch of comedies.”

Williams says he originally wanted the film to open in theaters, however when COVID-19 hit was forced to change directions, and say that’s when the drive-in theater became an option.

Being that the film is faith based, he knew that churches would be able to connect with the film.

“I knew that if I target the church, they’re going to be at churches every Sunday, so I wanted to create a faith film that was not so preachy, just a fun film that will give you a lesson at the same time.”

And for those who want to receive that faith-filled message all while spending quality time with your family, here’s what you can expect from the drive-in theater.

“When you first pull up you’re going to have someone checking you in with a mobile phone at the gate so you’ll just show up and she will check you in with the app. You’re going to see a ton of people wearing these little shirts. I call them my car hoppers. The car hopp’s are going to just hand you a menu.

You can get popcorn, you can get hot-dogs, hamburgers and fries, chicken wings and fries, chicken wings and tenders and then you will tune into a radio station and you will hear it through your car.”