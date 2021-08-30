Louisiana Department of Health confirms 2nd death tied to Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a second death Monday tied to Hurricane Ida.

According to a social media post from the LDH, a man died after his vehicle drove into floodwater near I-10 in New Orleans.

His age and identity are unknown, LDH said.

