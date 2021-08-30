Louisiana Department of Health confirms 2nd death tied to Hurricane Ida

As South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast begin to assess the significant damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida, please know our prayers are with all of those who have suffered from the impacts of this historical storm. We have great faith in the resilience and strength of our community and look forward to doing everything in our power to help lead in the recovery.

Most important, we as an organization want to do everything within our power to assist those who have been impacted by the storm and have activated our Gulf Coast Renewal Fund with Owner Gayle Benson making an initial donation of $1 million to support our community throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.