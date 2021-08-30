Louisiana Department of Health confirms 2nd death tied to Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a second death Monday tied to Hurricane Ida.
According to a social media post from the LDH, a man died after his vehicle drove into floodwater near I-10 in New Orleans.
His age and identity are unknown, LDH said.
LDH sadly confirms the death of a male who drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans. His age is unknown at this time pending ID of the victim.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 30, 2021
The coroner does consider this death to be storm related. This bring the current number of storm-related deaths due to #HurricaneIda to 2 at this time.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 30, 2021