1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

CDC Info on COVID-19

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry promoting #giftchardchallenge to help small business owners

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, LABI, has issued its own social media challenge to help small business owners in Louisiana.

To take part in the #giftcardchallenge, all you have to do is go to your favorite local restaurant or retailer and purchase a gift card to help them bridge this temporary disturbance in their business so that they can keep serving the communities they love.

After you buy a gift card, be sure to take a picture of yourself with the #giftcardchallenge hashtag and help spread the word.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar