Louisiana adds over 12k jobs in 2019, $8 billion in capital investment

(LED)- The Louisiana Economic Development’s release Tuesday outlines projects that represented more than $8 billion in new capital investment and more than 12,300 new jobs and 15,500 retained jobs in the state.

The annual eeport details the state’s economic gains sparked by new project wins; workforce development innovation; best-in-class small business services; and key partnerships that join LED and allied economic development organizations, elected officials, employers and higher education systems throughout Louisiana.

Among the 2019 milestones: In Lafayette, Swiss helicopter manufacturer Kopter Group AG announced the company would assemble its SH09 helicopters at Lafayette Regional Airport, a project that will result in over 275 new jobs. Also in Lafayette, LHC Group broke ground on a 500-job home office expansion for the company’s home health and hospice operations in 36 states.

Delek US announced a $150 million refinery investment in St. Landry Parish, retaining 200 jobs and creating 30 new jobs. 

To view the full 2019 LED Annual Report, click here.

