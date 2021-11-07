LIVE BLOG: Another Saints FG cuts Falcons lead to 11 with 14:49 to play

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the NFL’s most heated rivalries kicks off on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) come calling on the New Orleans Saints (5-2) inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The Saints are coming off a bittersweet win over the defending Super Bowl champions and fellow NFC South rivals, Tampa Bay. In the 36-27 victory to move to within one game of the division lead with the Bucs, the Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston with a season-ending knee injury.

Backup Trevor Siemian, who led the Saints over Tampa Bay, gets the start as gadget-guy and fan-favorite Taysom Hill re-enters the lineup after undergoing concussion protocols for the past three weeks.

In the series that dates back to 1967, the Falcons currently lead the Saints in head-to-head matchups, 53-51, with no ties.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports team below: