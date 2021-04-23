List of fundraisers and donation methods to support families of Seacor Power victims

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This is a compiled list of fundraisers and donation methods to support the search and rescue efforts and families of the Seacor Power victims. It will continue to be updated.

  • April 23-24 – The Seafood Boiler in Breaux Bridge will donate 20% of all profits to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 23-25 – Blend Nutrition. 100% of proceeds from purchases of tea flavors “Texas Longhorn” or “Lil Joe” and 50% of any other tea purchases will go to Jay Guevara’s family:
  • April 24 – Sassy’s Daiquiris will donate 100% of proceeds from all sales on Saturday to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 24 – A benefit in Youngsville to support the families of Dylan Daspit and Jay Guevara:
  • April 26 – Make Em Wink Adventures, LLC. An online auction of a 3-person, fully-guided goose hunt in Gueydan, La. 100% of the proceeds will go to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 26 – Raffle for 100 lbs of fresh shrimp. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
  • April 27 – Acadia Dermatology and Aesthetic Center is holding a raffle, prizes will be drawn on Tuesday, April 27. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 29 and May 1 – Grate Boards by Jenna. Mini charcuterie boxes available for purchase, 50% of the proceeds go to the wife of Dylan Daspit and fiancé of Jay Guevara:
  • May 5 – Bring Our Boys Home T-shirt fundraiser to support the families of Dylan Daspit of New Iberia and Jay Guevara of Lafayette:
  • Cul-de-Sac Creations & Boutique – Custom door hangers are available for purchase. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
  • CashApp to support the family of Gregory Walcott:
  • Liberty Tax (4702 Johnston St., Lafayette) – 50% of tax preparation fees will go to the families of Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit. Must mention Facebook post to your tax preparer:
  • An official address for sympathy cards and letters for the families has been established. United Cajun Navy volunteers will sort and hand-deliver mail to each of the families:

United Cajun Navy, Family Cards/Letters, P.O. Box 993, Grand Isle, LA 70358

