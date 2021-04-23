List of fundraisers and donation methods to support families of Seacor Power victims

This is a compiled list of fundraisers and donation methods to support the search and rescue efforts and families of the Seacor Power victims. It will continue to be updated.
- April 23-24 – The Seafood Boiler in Breaux Bridge will donate 20% of all profits to the United Cajun Navy:
- April 23-25 – Blend Nutrition. 100% of proceeds from purchases of tea flavors “Texas Longhorn” or “Lil Joe” and 50% of any other tea purchases will go to Jay Guevara’s family:
- April 24 – Sassy’s Daiquiris will donate 100% of proceeds from all sales on Saturday to the United Cajun Navy:
- April 24 – A benefit in Youngsville to support the families of Dylan Daspit and Jay Guevara:
- April 26 – Make Em Wink Adventures, LLC. An online auction of a 3-person, fully-guided goose hunt in Gueydan, La. 100% of the proceeds will go to the United Cajun Navy:
- April 26 – Raffle for 100 lbs of fresh shrimp. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
- April 27 – Acadia Dermatology and Aesthetic Center is holding a raffle, prizes will be drawn on Tuesday, April 27. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the United Cajun Navy:
- April 29 and May 1 – Grate Boards by Jenna. Mini charcuterie boxes available for purchase, 50% of the proceeds go to the wife of Dylan Daspit and fiancé of Jay Guevara:
- May 5 – Bring Our Boys Home T-shirt fundraiser to support the families of Dylan Daspit of New Iberia and Jay Guevara of Lafayette:
- Cul-de-Sac Creations & Boutique – Custom door hangers are available for purchase. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
- CashApp to support the family of Gregory Walcott:
- Liberty Tax (4702 Johnston St., Lafayette) – 50% of tax preparation fees will go to the families of Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit. Must mention Facebook post to your tax preparer:
- An official address for sympathy cards and letters for the families has been established. United Cajun Navy volunteers will sort and hand-deliver mail to each of the families:
United Cajun Navy, Family Cards/Letters, P.O. Box 993, Grand Isle, LA 70358