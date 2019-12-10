Live Now
LDH and Walmart team up to offer free screenings for hepatitis C

Louisiana News

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health and Walmart will be holding free hepatitis C screenings across the state and in Caddo Parish.

It’s part of LDH’s goal of eliminating hepatitis C in Louisiana by 2024.

The free screenings will begin on Dec. 11 and will be offered from 2 – 6 p.m. each Wednesday in-store until Feb. 1, 2020.

The screening consists of a finger stick test, conducted in a private space within the Walmart pharmacy, that can detect the presence of hepatitis C virus (HCV) antibodies, indicating previous or current exposure to the virus. If someone has a reactive test, the individual will be referred to their primary care provider, or a local provider if the patient does not have a primary care provider, for additional screening and treatment if appropriate.

Individuals will be referred to providers who accept private and public insurance, as well those who treat the uninsured.

Free hepatitis C screenings available from 2 – 6 p.m. each Wednesday from Dec. 11, 2019 until Feb. 1, 2020 in the pharmacies of the following stores:
Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082
Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586
Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560
Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394
West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263
Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422
Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201
Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706
St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570
St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380

