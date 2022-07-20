Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department *All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — Police are searching for a Louisiana man wanted for murder.

Monroe Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, the found the victim, Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that a domestic incident took place outside of the residence prior to the shooting.

According to authorities, they identified the alleged suspect as Rufus Sellers. Sellers is wanted for Second-Degree Murder.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sellers, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.