LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — La. Atty. Gen. Jeff Landry celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today in a speech from the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette as part of the Victory 2022 rally.

“Here’s what I think is important — I think it’s an opportunity for everybody to rejoice,” said Landry. “It’s a big rejoice.”

When Landry was asked what his response was to people who wished to overturn Louisiana’s abortion ban, he replied, “Suit up,” which drew cheers from those in attendance. “I would tell you that if you’re in Louisiana, you’re in for a rough fight.”

Landry said his office would make sure everyone’s legal rights are protected, and he said his team is currently combing through the Supreme Court’s final decision. Landry said his office will be publicly releasing detailed information on exactly what the law entails as soon as that examination is complete.

“We intend to enforce the laws that are on the books,” said Landry.

Landry said that not only is enforcement at the top of his list, but he wants his office to immediately prosecute any “obstacles” to the implementation of the law, noting that he would rely on La. Solicitor General Liz Murril to lead the charge.

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court put Louisiana’s “trigger law” immediately into effect, banning abortions statewide. Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed SB 342 into law, banning all abortions as well as penalizing doctors who perform abortions with jail time and fines. Neither Louisiana’s trigger law nor SB 342 provides exceptions for rape or incest.