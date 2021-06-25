June 25th officially named “Clifton Chenier Day” in Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Clifton Chenier, Grammy-winning “King of Zydeco,” will have a day named in his honor to celebrate 100 years since his birth.

On May 25, the Louisiana House of Representatives adopted a resolution that proclaims June 25, from 2021 to 2025, as Clifton Chenier Day.

Chenier was born near Opelousas on June 25, 1925. 2025 will mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

A newly formed committee, the Clifton Chenier Centennial Committee, submitted House Resolution 129 to Rep. Dustin Miller (D-Opelousas) with the purpose of celebrating the landmark of 100 years since Chenier’s birth.

The resolution heralds Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band for “extraordinary musical accomplishments” and creation of a “distinct musical style not only for the state of Louisiana but for the world…”

Chenier’s accomplishments include a 1983 Grammy for his “I’m Here” album, 1984 National Heritage Fellowship, 2011 induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame for the “Bogalusa Boogie” album, and 2014 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Centennial Committee began meeting in January to discuss potential projects and activities related to the 100th anniversary of the late Chenier’s birth. Members include Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission; Melanie Lebouef, director of the City of Opelousas Tourism; Rod Sias and Lola Love of the Zydeco Historical and Preservation Society; Patrick Guillory of the Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival; Paul Scott, zydeco music enthusiast; Felicia Chenier of Morgan State University and Chenier’s granddaughter; and Tracey Antee, founder of Gumbo Life.

The Chenier resolution is also scheduled on the June meeting agendas of the St. Landry Parish Council and Opelousas City Council.