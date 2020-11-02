Jefferson Parish to deploy generator ‘pods’ to 20 polling places still without power

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said all residents should report to their regular assigned precincts to vote tomorrow, despite widespread power outages across the parish.

Twenty polling places across Jefferson Parish are currently without power after Hurricane Zeta. Approximately 40,000 Jefferson residents also lack power, according to an outage map provided by Entergy.

Parish officials plan to deploy “pods” to the affected polling locations to ensure they will be usable tomorrow. The 103 pods each include generators, lights, fans and extension chords, according to parish officials.

One firefighter will be on location at every polling place that receives a generator to oversee the safe refueling and operation of the generators, Sheng said. Additional pods will be distributed during the day if other precincts lose power for whatever reason.

Sheng declined to identify the polling places that lack electricity. She said officials do not want any misinformation to spread on election day, and they want to make sure voters feel confident voting.

“We stand ready to have everybody go to their original precinct where they were originally scheduled to vote,” Sheng said. “Whether it’s powered by Entergy, with traditional electricity, or whether we bring in backup generator power, we want to be ready for everybody to be at their precinct and to be able to vote tomorrow.”