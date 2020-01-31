Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusion main focus of this year’s Universities of Louisiana conference

Louisiana News

by: Isabel Albritton

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — More than 500 faculty and staff members attended the “Universities of Louisiana for Our Future Conference” today at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

This year innovation, integrity, and inclusion were the main focus points for educators.

“We’re talking about the future of work. We’re talking about how our universities are the answer to the challenges that are going to face us in the 21st century. We’re talking about how to better serve students, how to better serve faculty, and how to understand the needs of the employer communities,” said Dr. Jim Henderson, the president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System.

The University of Louisiana System is made up of nine universities throughout the state that includes Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech, and ULM.

“They have their own presence if you will, and ULM is a perfect example of that. But when you bring them together, that’s when you have the power of system and we are leveraging their resource to ensure that we are maximizing the level of investment for our taxpayers and for our students,” said Dr. Henderson

Dr. Henderson says through this conference educators have the chance to come together to share ideas like how to increase the number of graduates and grow Louisiana’s economy through innovation.

“As a person who works in higher education, we’re super excited always to learn new things and so this is a great opportunity for networking and learning,” said ULM Online Director Katie Dawson.

Each year a different university hosts the conference to allow other schools to see what is going on at the various campuses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories