ICYMI: Hard Rock Hotel collapse press conference

by: Briana Augustus

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) New Orleans officials provided the latest on the hotel collapse site.

Recently a tarp hiding the remains of one of the victims was blown away by the wind exposing him to the public.

Officials say that adding a new tarp over the area has proven to be a challenge due to the fact that previous areas used to secure the initial tarp have since collapsed. Several tarps have been added but there are a few rips and tears in them and the fire department will try again tomorrow to add another.

