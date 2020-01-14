Live Now
Haughton PD: Truck used to smash into truck stop, grab entire ATM

Louisiana News
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Haughton say someone used a stolen pickup truck to plow through the doors of the local Pilot Travel Center and rip out an ATM machine early Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy HPD

According to the Haughton Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 5:00 a.m. to report to the 400 block of North Elm Street. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they learned that three men used a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck to drive through the front doors of the Pilot Travel Center.

Haughton PD says the impact of the ram knocked an ATM off of its base, and the robbers loaded the machine onto the truck before fleeing the scene. According to authorities, the entire robbery happened under one minute.

Haughton police said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that they are working with numerous law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

