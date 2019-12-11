Graffiti artist tags areas behind new downtown sculpture

Graffiti on the concrete floor behind the new downtown sculpture and on the bracket bottom of the glass wall. Courtesy: Damon Joseph Dawson

A recently unveiled sculpture in downtown Baton Rouge has been one of the hot topics of conversation for its beauty before a graffiti artist tagged the concrete floor behind the sculpture sometime overnight.

Graffiti on the concrete floor behind the new downtown sculpture and on the bracket bottom of the glass wall. Courtesy: Damon Joseph Dawson

The graffiti is also on the bracket bottom of the glass wall.

According to the Downtown Development District office, the graffiti will be removed first thing Thursday morning by Public Works.

The DDD office had also previously scheduled a meeting with BRPD Wednesday morning about installation of security cameras in the area.

According to officials, those cameras will be installed as soon as possible.