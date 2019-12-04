Gov. Edwards and First Lady Edwards announce 2020 inauguration activities

Breaking News
In a press release today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards announced that Monday, Jan. 13 will be the date of formal inauguration activities.

Due to the College Football National Championship game being held in New Orleans, Governor and Mrs. Edwards will not host a ball.

After a mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge, they will travel to the State Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Limited seating is available for the ceremony, but there will be standing area on the Capital Grounds also available.

Additional details will later be released regarding those who want to participate.

