Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Funeral arrangements announced for Desoto Parish deputy killed in crash

Louisiana News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to update the public on the planned funeral service times for Deputy Donna Richardson-Below.

Dep. Richardson-Below lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash while on duty early Wednesday morning. Richardson said that “she was a beacon of light and impacted all who knew her.”

“It is with heavy hearts, we will soon lay our sister to rest,” Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Thursday.

“We ask that you join us in celebrating her life, and the light of joy she has shown on all of us at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Here are the funeral services times and locations:

Wake Service:
– Friday, February 21st. 6pm-9pm
– Restoration Apostolic Ministries
– 175 Fairgrounds Rd. Natchitoches, La. 71457

Funeral Service:
– Saturday, February 22nd. 11:00am
– Temple Baptist Church
– 1515 S. Service Rd. W., Ruston, La. 71270

Burial Service:
– Saturday, February 22nd. Following Funeral.
– New Pilgrim Rest Cemetery
– Arcadia, La. (Google address is incorrect, please follow procession)

Repass Service:
– Saturday, February 22nd. Following Burial.
– Arcadia Events Center
– 630 Factory Outlet Dr. Arcadia, La. 71001

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar