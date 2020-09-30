Former BBB of South Central Louisiana President/CEO passes away

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana and the board of directors announced the passing of James E. Stalls, better known as Jim, on Wednesday.

“The BBB family is saddened to hear the news that longtime BBB President Jim Stalls passed away Wednesday. Jim helped propel the BBB in Baton Rouge to become a household name, and had a lot of love and respect for the community he served for so many years. I’m keeping Jim’s family and friends in my prayers,” said Carmen Million, current President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.

Before coming to Baton Rouge, Stalls was President of the BBB of Wilmington, Delaware for 17 years, after working for the Memphis area BBB for three years.

Stalls served as the president and CEO of the BBB in Baton Rouge from 1994 until 2018.