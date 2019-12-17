Live Now
Following death of highway worker, LA DOTD vows to boost safety measures

Louisiana News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s transportation department says it is boosting safety measures at its roadwork sites. 

Agency secretary Shawn Wilson announced the upgrades at a ceremony Monday honoring West Monroe area employee Johnny Cole, who was killed on the job this summer. Wilson says his department will require a “spotter” on two-person crews to watch traffic. 

A cone will be placed further back from a work zone, equipped with an alarm that sounds if hit. 

The agency also is buying 70 trailers with flashing arrows to place in work zones, designed to absorb the impact from a crash before it reaches a work crew. 

It also is changing the color of safety vests and uniforms and upgrading its emergency lighting to brighter, more visible colors.

