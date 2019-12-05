Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fisherman discovers man’s body floating in Louisiana river

Louisiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are trying to identify a body found floating in a Louisiana river.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman reported seeing the man’s body near the Red River South Marina on Wednesday morning. Lt. Bill Davis said in a statement that marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a sunken boat when they received the call and were able to make it to the site quickly.

The parish corner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The man hasn’t been identified. 

( Video courtesy of Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page )

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories