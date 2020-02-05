First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals

Live Now
MONROE, LA. (02/04/2020)– Disney World is the place where dreams come true and for the Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School cheer team, making it this far is already an accomplishment. These girls will be making history as Louisiana’s first elementary team to compete in the UCA Nationals at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports In Orlando.

“As a coach to be able to see these girls not only compete ikn the local level, but to now go into the national level and represent our school Jesus the Good Shepherd it means the world to me,” Megan Madlin, the assistant coach, said. “We’ve watched them grow not only as athletes, but just as young girls in general so it’s been extremely rewarding.”

This is the first Disney World experience for some of the girls. Khloe Sheridan says she is excited about having the chance to go with all of her teammates.

“It’s just great, I’ve never been there with anyone,” Sheridan said.

The girls say they are working hard to prepare for nationals and make Louisiana proud.

“Hours and hours of practice after school, but we enjoy it and we try to do our best so we can hit.,” Mary Ann Stokes said.

Mary Ann says the key to making it to the top is trusting one another.

“My cheer team we are all one big family after we’ve come so far after the first practice we had and then after our first competition when we heard we got the bid to nationals, we’ve become closer and we started to trust each other more,” Stokes said.

While the girls are away, Khloe says there’s one thing people back home can do for the team.

“To pray for us that we can do every stunt, every tumble, and everything that we need to do,” Khloe said.

