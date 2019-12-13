Live Now
Fire heavily damages duplex in Shreveport

Louisiana News

by: Nikki Henderson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a duplex fire Friday morning in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

The blaze broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Garden St.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the duplex.

Crews located several dogs in the unburned portion of the duplex and were able to bring them to safety.

The duplex was occupied but there were no active utilities at the home.

No one was injured in the blaze. There was heavy fire damage to one side of the duplex and heavy smoke damage to the other side.

The Shreveport Fire Department will install a free smoke detector in your home. Please call (318) 673-6740 to request a smoke detector.

