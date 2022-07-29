ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- I-10 Eastbound from mile marker 115 to mile marker 113 will have nightly alternating lane closures from 8:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. beginning Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5, weather permitting, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The lane closures will allow for crews to apply coating compound to Melvin Dupuis Overpass.

No detour is necessary.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

DOTD would like to remind you to please drive with extreme caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and appreciates your patience.