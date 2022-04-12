BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pizza parlor closed early Saturday night, April 9, after LSU Police reported an employee was threatening to kill a manager and himself.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jakoby Miles was charged with terrorizing and was released this morning on a $2,500 bond.

According to the affidavit filed by the person making the original complaint from Fat Bou’s Pizza to police, Miles “was making threats to kill another manager along with himself via text messages to a witness and the complainant.” The issue was allegedly over a recent romantic relationship ending. The alleged threatening messages included statements such as “I’ll kill him first,” and “I’m killing myself either way.” The victim in this case left the restaurant because of the threatening messages.

The affidavit states that “Miles made statements that he wasn’t in his right mind after sending those texts to the witness, and stated he was impaired from alcohol at the time of sending the texts.”

Miles confessed to making the alleged threats against the victim. The restaurant was eventually closed out of fear of employee safety.