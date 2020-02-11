Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Suspect arrested after leading deputies on high-speed motorcycle chase

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

UNION PARISH, La. — An El Dorado, Arkansas man has been arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase.

According to officials, Dakota James Taunton, 23, was driving along Highway 33 on a purple Yamaha motorcycle when a Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputy noticed that he did not have a helmet on. When the deputy attempted to pull Taunton over, they say he continued driving.

Two other deputies joined the chase and all three reported that Taunton was weaving in and out of traffic as well as driving through curves in the wrong lane while going in excess of 100 mph.

When the chase continued onto Hicks Frazier Road, deputies say the motorcycle lost control in the 1800 block and crashed into the ditch.

When deputies attempted to arrest Taunton, deputies say he fought with them until he was finally placed in handcuffs.

Taunton was not seriously injured and refused any medical treatment.

Taunton was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Resisting Officers with Violence (3 counts)
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce
  • Driving Under Suspension
  • Reckless Operation
  • Improper Lane Usage (3 counts)
  • No Safety Helmet
  • No Motorcycle Endorsement
  • No Vehicle Insurance

Taunton’s bond has been set at $102,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories