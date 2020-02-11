Suspect arrested after leading deputies on high-speed motorcycle chase

UNION PARISH, La. — An El Dorado, Arkansas man has been arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase.

According to officials, Dakota James Taunton, 23, was driving along Highway 33 on a purple Yamaha motorcycle when a Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputy noticed that he did not have a helmet on. When the deputy attempted to pull Taunton over, they say he continued driving.

Two other deputies joined the chase and all three reported that Taunton was weaving in and out of traffic as well as driving through curves in the wrong lane while going in excess of 100 mph.

When the chase continued onto Hicks Frazier Road, deputies say the motorcycle lost control in the 1800 block and crashed into the ditch.

When deputies attempted to arrest Taunton, deputies say he fought with them until he was finally placed in handcuffs.

Taunton was not seriously injured and refused any medical treatment.

Taunton was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Resisting Officers with Violence (3 counts)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

Driving Under Suspension

Reckless Operation

Improper Lane Usage (3 counts)

No Safety Helmet

No Motorcycle Endorsement

No Vehicle Insurance

Taunton’s bond has been set at $102,500.