Edwards expected to update plans for Louisiana COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to update plans Tuesday for the next phase of coronavirus restrictions, one day before the current emergency orders are set to expire.

The current public health emergency order went into effect on April 28 and included a loosening of the statewide mask mandate. However, masks remain mandatory for K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, health care facilities, and many government buildings.

Edwards is set to hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The governor’s office has said Edwards will sign a new order, but it is not yet known whether the remaining mask restrictions will be further lifted or remain in place.

Click here to see the latest masking recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health

Louisiana’s vaccination rate remained below 31% as of Monday, with just over 1.4 million of the state’s population having completed a vaccine series. It is one of nine states where less than half the adult population has received at least one shot, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Edwards expressed disappointment with that progress in a briefing last week.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Edwards said. “But at the end of the day, we need people to make the decision to be vaccinated.”

Still, there are encouraging signs in among the indicators for COVID-19. On Monday, Edwards noted that Louisiana is reporting the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

“These vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital & saving lives,” the governor said in a tweet.

Today, Louisiana is reporting the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. These vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital & saving lives. Go to https://t.co/BNenQ6xLdl & join the millions of Louisianans who are beating COVID-19. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 24, 2021

As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting that 271 people were hospitalized, with 29 relying on ventilators. The last time hospitalizations were this low was exactly 14 months ago on March 24, 2020. That was just two weeks after the first case was reported in the state and two days after Gov. Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Hospitalizations rose sharply in the following three weeks, peaking at 1,991 on April 12.

Hospitalizations would spike again two more times over the following months, reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7, 2021 and never dipping below the 500-mark until March 11, 2021. That was one week after Edwards moved the state to Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions and three months after the first vaccines arrived in Louisiana.

The LDH also reported 577 new cases statewide Monday, for a total of 468,402 total COVID-19 cases, and seven new deaths. That brings the total deaths from the coronavirus in the state to 10,535.