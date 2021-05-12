ED-itorial: NFL scheduling does Saints no favors

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 2021 will be a challenging year for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints play a first place schedule, without their Hall of Fame quarterback, who retired. But, even with Drew Brees, 2021 would not be easy to navigate.

The Saints already drew a tough 17th game, at Tennessee, when the regular season schedule expanded by one.

New Orleans plays four of its first six on the road.

And, the schedule makers put New Orleans at an obvious disadvantage going into some key games.

For instance. On Monday night October 25th, the Saints play at Seattle on Monday night. They arrive back home around dawn Tuesday, and then play the Bucs in a key divisional game at home on Sunday, October 31st. On the 24th, the Bucs are at home against the Bears for a 4:25 pm Eastern kickoff.

Advantage Bucs.

In November, the Saints play at Philadelphia on a Sunday, then return home to play Buffalo Thanksgiving night. The Bills are home that Sunday, November 21st to Indianapolis.

Advantage Bills.

It is important to note that schedules are only part of an NFL team’s story. When you play a team is important, and injuries are always a factor, for both teams.

But, the Saints were done no favors at NFL headquarters when it comes to the 2021, 17 game regular season slate.