Dream Come True: Louisiana cancer survivor gets opportunity of a lifetime

This season has been a dream come true for the LSU Tigers, but also for many purple and gold faithful.

Abbi Rocha tells us how one LSU fan went viral after receiving a very special gift.

Two and a half years ago Mimi Bondona received news that would change her life: a brain tumor that left her with facial paralysis and deaf in one ear.

“Ive gone through numerous surgeries trying to get my smile back, something I desperately want.”

Bonadona’s next surgery is scheduled for January 20, but before that she has big plans.

“So my brother in law calls me to tell me he’s taking me to the LSU game.”

“She’s been through a lot… our family has been through a lot, and if anybody deserves it, her, there was no question about it when we got the ticket who was going.”

Bonadona says this LSU season has been a dream and makes her recovery a little easier.

“This is really the opportunity of a lifetime, I’ve never been to a big game, ever, not ever so this is really beyond my wildest dreams.”