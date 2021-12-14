DOTD updates timeline of Bonnet Carre Spillway closure following fatal helicopter crash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Entergy crews work overnight to reinstall overhead transmission lines downed by a fatal helicopter crash atop the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge on Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has issued the following information regarding road closures and detours.

The DOTD reported that the Spillway (I-10E) between US Highway 51/I-55 and I-310 will remain closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15), as will the I-10 westbound section on the opposite side while Entergy crews reinstall overhead transmission lines.

Motorists traveling on I-10E are advised to detour to US 61 near Gramercy or to US 51 South to US 61 South to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East. I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.