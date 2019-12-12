Delta Airlines adds additional flight from BTR to ATL for the Peach Bowl

Live Now
by: Briana Augustus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– If you’re in the middle of making travel plans to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, you’ll be happy to know that Delta Airlines has added an additional flight from Baton Rouge for the game.

For a pretty penny of $617.00 you can leave BTR on a non-stop flight to ATL and arrive at 1:06pm. On Sunday you can leave ATL at 12:30 on a non-stop flight to BTR and arrive at 1:14pm.

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport released the info via today twitter.

The Tigers will play in the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.

