Delhi man killed after being hit by train

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

DELHI, La. — A Delhi man is dead after police say he was hit by a train on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police Department, the accident happened on Monday around 3:30 AM near the intersection of Chatham Street and U.S. Highway 80.

Police say the victim, identified as 57-year-old Will Jiles, was laying on the tracks when the train hit him.

Police are unsure if Jiles was asleep or passed out due to other factors.

The coroner has ruled the case as an accidental death.

