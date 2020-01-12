Live Now
Critically-ill newborn found; charges pending for parents

Louisiana News

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shaun Levy and Brittany Parrie have been taken into custody in Monroeville, Alabama. 

LSP says Baby Levy was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Monroe County.  She is listed in stable condition. 

Charges against Levy and Parrie are pending. 

Original: The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department.

The advisory is for a newborn baby girl that was taken from Sabine Medical Center in Many around 3:55 this morning.

The infant was born around 1 a.m. today, and was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition. She was set to be transported to a hospital in Shreveport for medical intervention.

Her parents, 39-year-old Shaun Levy and 28-year-old Brittany Parrie left the hospital with the baby, in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

The Cadillac may be displaying a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793).

Levy recently registered the vehicle in Alabama on Jan. 7, 2020, so it is possible the Texas plate is still displayed on the vehicle.

Levy is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time of their departure.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

