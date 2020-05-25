CPSO: Two suspects in custody, two on the run, after teenagers shot at unsupervised graduation party

Two suspects wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to shooting

Two suspects are in custody, while two others are on the run from the law after a shooting at an unsupervised graduation party in Lake Charles.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says there were approximately 200 teens at the party at a business at 6780 Highway 90 East shortly after midnight Monday. When deputies arrived, there were several shooting victims, while some had already been take to the hospital.

A 15 year old girl was shot in the leg. Another 15 year old girl was shot in the buttocks. Their injuries were not life threatening. Three girls, ages 15, 16, and 17, were grazed by bullets.

Left: Mary Brignac, 23, Lake Charles Right: Devin Levier, 17, Lake Charles

Deputies say Devin Levier, 17, of Lake Charles, was responsible for the shooting, but was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen. Mary Brignac, 23, also of Lake Charles, took Levier to the hospital. Deputies found a semi-automatic pistol in her car. The pistol had been reported stolen by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Brignac was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. She was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond was set at $7,000.

Deputies say Levier will be charged, after his release from the hospital, with aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $70,000.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.