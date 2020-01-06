Live Now
CPSO: Suspect arrested in WESLA Credit Union armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man accused of robbing the WESLA Credit Union in Shreveport last year is now in custody.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found 38-year-old Troy Donnell Baker at a house on Fullilove Drive after receiving information from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers of his whereabouts. Authorities say Baker was arrested Morning morning without incident.

CPSO says Baker is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for armed robbery with a $500,00 bond.

Detectives say Baker was dropped off at the credit union on Williamson Way before the robbery, and he fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller.

Surveillance video of the suspect released by CPSO shows Baker stumbling and falling repeatedly as he ran away from the bank, dropping money and other evidence along the way.

