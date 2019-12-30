CPSO identifies suspect in WESLA Credit Union armed robbery

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help them find a Bossier City man who allegedly robbed the Wesla Federal Credit Union in Shreveport last month.

According to CPSO, an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Troy Donnell Baker was obtained by detectives following an investigation into the armed robbery that happened on Monday, Nov. 18. Detectives say Baker was dropped off at the credit union on Williamson Way before the robbery, and he fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller.

Surveillance video of the suspect released by CPSO shows Baker stumbling and falling repeatedly as he ran away from the bank, dropping money and other evidence along the way.

Authorities say Baker is 5’10 tall, 210 to 225 pounds, and has brown eyes. His last known address is the 1300 block of Fullilove Drive in Bossier City. Detectives say Baker is known to hang around the Jackson Square neighborhood in Bossier City, and the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport.

A judge has set Baker’s bond at $500,000.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Vincent Jackson with CPSO at 318-675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.