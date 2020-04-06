CPSO: Deputies, K-9s, drones engaged in manhunt for suspect who fired at deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are in the 8200 block of Jefferson Paige Road searching for a suspect who fired at a deputy, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, a Caddo patrol deputy was following up on a tip that a man wanted in connection with a Shreveport shooting from last week had been seen in the area. The deputy spotted the man in question on the road and attempted to speak with him. The suspect produced a gun and fired at the deputy,but did not hit him. The deputy returned fire. It is not known if the suspect was hit.

The suspect fled into the woods nearby. A short while later, a citizen contacted the Sheriff’s Office to say that a strange man had entered his home without permission but then left.

Deputies are currently searching the area on foot, with K-9s, and by air using the department’s Drone Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.