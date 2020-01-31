Community remembers local DJ by on-air tribute and candlelight vigil

MONROE, LA (01/30/20)– “This is 100.1 The Beat. Number 1 for your hip hop and R&B. This is DJ Grave Digger holding it down. Yall know what it is, a tribute to the homie DJ Star.”



Locals tunned into 100.1 the beat not just to listen to music but for an on-air tribute to DJ Star, who died on January 26th.



“When I was seeing him DJ, it would make me feel good to know that was my boy up there,” said Damian Harris (AKA: DJ Grave Digger), friend and worked with DJ Star.



What better way to pay respects to DJ Star than to mix tracks and tell stories.



“I met DJ Star about 7 years ago on the PS3 playing call of duty. Since then, he took me up under his wing.”



“They would come in do their little dance moves and then boom, they back out. They were the 318 Hot Boys and they were too young to be in there,” said Harris.



Since Stars passing, it’s been tough for fans, friends, and family.



“At first I looked at him like a brother, but if I really think about it for him being too young to be in that club, that was like a son to me,” said Harris. “It’s not going to be something we get over today, tomorrow, next year.”



After having an on-air tribute, the memory of DJ Star continues as hundreds of locals gathered at the Monroe Civic Center for a candlelight vigil.



“Dj Star was a big influence, man. He was a great guy. He came with positive vibes and an inspiration to a lot of people,” said Quincy Pimpton, Monroe Local.



Star’s mother says she’s blown away by the love and support she has received from people in Monroe. Locals living up to the saying “Monroe Proud”.



“I did not know the love everyone in Monroe shared for my son,” said DJ Star’s mother.



While DJ Star might not join you in the car, locals say he will forever be remembered in their hearts.



“One… two… three. We love you DJ Star!! Let the balloons go”

Star’s family says they have set up a DJ Star Memorial Fund. These funds will go to supporting his kids and making sure they can make it through life.