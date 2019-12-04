Breaking News
Louisiana officials approve funding to remove Confederate monument

Louisiana

by: Marquel Sennet

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission approves funding the removal of the Confederate Monument, which sits in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to adopt the 2020 budget.

The Commission’s Long Range Planning Committee voted in September to allocate up to $500,000 to remove the monument.

Tuesday the commission voted eight to two, to include funding in the budget to remove the monument.

The spokesperson for the United Daughters of the Confederacy spoke in opposition before the vote.

Jackie Nichols says, “Voters will not trust officials unless you stop wasting our money. You have not considered all of the details on how much the proposed monument move would cost.”

Last month a Caddo district judge issued an order blocking the commission from removing the Confederate Monument after the UDC filed a new lawsuit. The next court date is set for January 13th, where the parish will make their case for moving forward with removing the monument.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

