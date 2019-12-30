Live Now
Columbia man arrested, charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted:

COLUMBIA, La. — A Columbia man is facing charges after deputies say an argument over a chainsaw ended with the victim being hit in the head several times with a shovel.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Belle Cote Road in Columbia, Louisiana.

According to the victim, 30-year-old Charles Chambola was angry about a chainsaw and attacked him. During the following fight, Chambola allegedly hit the victim several times with a shovel. The hits were hard enough to knock the victim out and leave lacerations on the back of the victim’s head.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

When questioned by deputies, Chambola admitted that he hit the victim in the head with the shovel twice.

Chambola was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

