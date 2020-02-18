Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
City Council woman pleads guilty to DWI; texting while driving charge dropped

by: Nancy Cook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller today pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Caddo District Court, while a second charge of driving while texting was dismissed.

Fuller was arrested in the early morning hours of July 4, after swerving into a parked car in the 500 block of Kirby street in the Highland neighborhood. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, after failing sobriety tests.

Following her guilty plea, Fuller was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended, six months supervised probation, a $300 fine plus court costs, four eight-hour days of community service, drug screening and driver improvement classes.

