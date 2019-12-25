Christmas Day is the perfect day for a trip to the movies

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – It’s a beautiful Christmas morning and your friends and family over at WVLA/WGMB would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
We hope you all enjoy a day of food, family, friends and fellowship.
If your family tradition is to head to the movies on Christmas, here are some of the movies that released today:
- Little Women
- Cats
- Spies in Disguise
- Just Mercy (limited)
- 1917 (limited)
- Uncut Gems
- Bombshell
- Jumanji 2
Of course there are other movies that released over the last few weeks that are still available today as well.
To find a schedule of viewing times or to purchase tickets early click here.